17 May 2019

Southern Idleb & Northern Hama Rapid Needs Assessment, Round 5, May 2019

from REACH Initiative
CONTEXT

Since it was last assessed in February 2019, the area of southern Idleb and northern Hama governorates has seen a renewed escalation of conflict. Beginning in the last week of April 2019, shelling and airstrikes have intensified in the area, preventing access to essential services and endangering the safety of those living in the area. This factsheet, presenting findings from the fifth rapid needs assessment (RNA) in this area since August 2018, provides an update on demographics, needs, and movement intentions following a previous RNA in February 2019 to inform the rapid humanitarian response.

The latest conflict escalation affects a larger area than the area affected during the previous conflict escalation in February. Renewed clashes have taken place in a region that is home to an estimated 620,000 IDPs and residents, increasing vulnerability, and in many cases, leading to secondary and tertiary displacements. Since September 2018, there has been increasing concern regarding a potential military offensive on the region, with shelling and airstrikes occurring with increased frequency. Despite the mid-September announcement of a demilitarised zone, which temporarily put a pause on concerns over such an offensive, clashes have continued unabated. Due to the intensity of the current conflict escalation and the seizure of previously opposition-held communities in Madiq Castle sub-district in the first weeks of May, many observers speculate that currently-ongoing clashes are now the beginning of the long-anticipated offensive.

