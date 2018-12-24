Southern Idleb & Northern Hama Rapid Needs Assessment, December 2018

CONTEXT & METHODOLOGY

Since the end of November 2018, conflict in Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas of western Aleppo and north-western Hama intensified, with areas in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates being affected by an increase in airstrikes and shelling. In particular, the community of Jarjanaz in Idleb was effected and experienced large displacements.

To provide timely updates on the humanitarian situation in this volatile security context, REACH conducted a rapid needs assessment (RNA) in affected areas in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates. Data for this assessment was collected on 13-16 December 2018 in 69 opposition-controlled communities via community-level key informant (KI) interviews. KIs were asked to report on the previous week. The total population of Internally Displaced Person (IDP) households on the day of data collection was approximately 20,000 as estimated by KIs. For resident communities, KIs reported 67,000 households.

The assessment used a KI methodology where between 2 and 5 KIs were interviewed for each community. KIs were interviewed individually according to their area of expertise, with different KIs interviewed for different sectors. Findings have been triangulated using secondary data sources.

This assessment follows a multi-sectoral needs assessment, conducted in communities in all of Idleb and surrounding areas in August 2018 as a baseline on humanitarian needs in the area, and a follow up RNA in September 2018.

Due to the KI methodology used, findings are not statistically representative and should only be considered as indicative of the situation.

The results of the assessment showed a particular need for winterisation support. Electricity access also remains a significant challenge with KIs reporting less than 6 hours of electricity per day in 93% of assessed communities. Similarly, though food was not one of the most reported priority needs, KIs reported that coping strategies to endure a lack of food were being used in 100% of assessed communities.