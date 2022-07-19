Social Cohesion: An overview of host community-refugee dynamics in the 3RP context

Introduction

Since the arrival of large numbers of Syrian refugees to neighboring countries, social cohesion has been a key issue in many countries given that 95 percent of Syrian refugees across the region are living alongside host communities in urban areas. 1 With several compounding crises in the region, social cohesion and social stability between refugees and host community members have been threatened by rising costs of living, and pressure on resources and basic services. These tensions are further exacerbated by misperceptions, frustrations, and higher levels of stress across refugee and host communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, social cohesion has become an increasingly important priority for the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) – a combined humanitarian and development plan active in Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt to help countries deal with the large influx of refugee populations because of the Syria crisis.

Considering its increasing importance, the 3RP Joint Secretariat commissioned policy research into the social cohesion across the 3RP countries, comprising both a stock-taking paper and a Social Cohesion Guidance Note. The purpose of this stocktaking paper is to: 1) provide 3RP partners with an analysis of the current social cohesion environment in 3RP countries related to host community-refugee relations and efforts by 3RP partners to address or mitigate related needs; 2) formulate recommendations on how to strengthen social cohesion efforts; and 3) provide a basis for knowledge sharing between the 3RP countries to facilitate dissemination of lessons learnt and good practices. The Social Cohesion Guidance Note provides insights to 3RP coordination staff and partners on how to include do-no-harm and mainstreaming considerations in the 3RP response from a social cohesion perspective.

The first section of the paper provides the foundation for understanding social cohesion in the 3RP context; the second section surveys social cohesion considerations and responses in each of the 3RP countries; and the third section provides recommendations on how social cohesion approaches can be strengthened in some countries. The paper is based on a select literature review of recent reports and documents addressing social cohesion in the 3RP, as well as interviews and group discussions with 50 Key Informants (KIs) 3 from 3RP countries.