Snapshot of whole of Syria health sector response (4Ws), 2020

According to the Health Sector severity scale, just over 12 million people were in need of health assistance in 2020 of which 11.4 million were in acute need while residing in areas with a severity score of 3 or higher due to challenges such as accessibility and availability of services, displacement, and the impact of conflict.

Based on Syria 2021 HNO, around 1.9 million IDPS were reported in Syria in 2020 and early 2021 due to the observed hostilities particularly in Northwest Syria (Aleppo and Idleb). Similarly, 28 attacks on health care were reported in 2020 as compared to 85 in 2019. Despite a reduction in conflict, Syria and its disrupted health system faced the dual threats of a deteriorating socio-economic situation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the WHO Whole of Syria consolidated HeRAMS for Q4 2020, just 59 per cent of hospitals and 54 per cent of primary healthcare centers (PHCs) are estimated to be fully functional across Syria. By mid-2020, more than 7.78 million people in 100 subdistricts were living below three critical emergency health standards including number of functional health facilities and health staff per population. At the same time, just 32% of the 443.3 million USD health sector requirements for 2020 was reportedly received.

Despite these challenges, the WoS Health Sector partners have achieved remarkable results in 2020: