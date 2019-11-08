Snapshot of School Management and Effectivness (SSME) survey in Raqqa, Syria (February 2019)

This report was prepared for Chemonics International, Inc. by Brenda Sinclair and Michel Rosseau with significant contributions from the Chemonics Injaz Chief of Party, Michele Bradford.

Executive Summary

The prolonged Syrian crisis has precipitated mass displacement, economic collapse, and an education crisis that has reversed years of educational achievement in Syria, leaving an estimated 1.75 million Syrian children out of school. With formal schools re-opening in the Raqqa Governorate in Spring 2017, after four years of closure, schools lack basic resources to meet the diverse needs of returning students still suffering from the traumatic effects of the war and limited schooling.

Chemonics conducted this Snapshot of School Management Effectiveness (SSME) in December 2018 to identify urgent needs of primary and secondary schools in the Raqqa Governorate. The SSME study will provide donors and implementers with reliable data on the current status of education in the Raqqa region and potential high-impact interventions to design effective and responsive programmes.

The survey targeted all schools currently operating in the districts of Raqqa and Tabqa, as reported by the respective local councils that manage education. Of 399 identified, the field team found 381 functioning and 17 schools that were closed, destroyed, or re-purposed for military use by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Reflecting the actual composition of schools, the majority of schools surveyed were primary (83 per cent), 10 per cent were mixed primary and intermediate, and 7 per cent were other (e.g., intermediate, mixed intermediate, and high school, combined grades 1-12). The schools were generally evenly distributed in each district (46 per cent Raqqa, 54 per cent Tabqa).

The assessment methodology consisted of quantitative surveys and observation tools developed based on international best practices and validated SSME instruments from previous studies. The five SSME tools included a school observation survey, classroom inventory, principal questionnaire, teacher questionnaire, and student questionnaire. These instruments examined various facets of school management and teaching practice, such as school type, facilities, access, school schedule, personnel, management, teaching methodology, assessment, and parental support amongst other relevant themes.