SNA – NWS NGO forum joint Statement for the renewal of the UNSCR

The United Nation Security council will vote this week on reauthorizing the 2585 resolution, which allows lifesaving aid to be delivered to Northwest of Syria through the last border crossing (Bab-Alhawa), where more than 4.4 million of Syrian living in NWS depends on humanitarian aid, that covers nearly 60% of the 4.1 million people in need in the area.

The renewal of the UN cross-border operation is the absolute minimum requirement to help respond to the ever-worsening humanitarian situation, and not renewing the resolution will leave millions of lives in NWS facing risks of hunger, poverty, sickness and much more, not to mention the covid-19 pandemic which further worsens the situation.

While the conflict is still on, it contributes to deteriorating the economic and safety situation in NW of the country and raising the needs on many levels. Challenges are enormous for an already suffering population with 90% of them is financially constrained.

according to humanitarian reports, most of the 4.1 million in need for humanitarian assistance in NWS are women and children, up from 3.4 million last year. This population is almost only reachable through crossborder lifesaving assistance helping 3.1 million food insecure people and 2.8 million IDPs of which 1.7 million are living in camps or informal settlements.

The impact of a non-renewal will be catastrophic for all humanitarian response sectors in NWS, leaving the area and its humanitarian and civilian infrastructure in an extremely risky situation, especially with existing lack of services and many unmatched basic needs and facilities to provide health, education, shelter, drinking water, food and many other services.

The humanitarian situation in Syria requires life-saving aid to continue and be scaled up. Renewing the resolution 2585 and reauthorizing cross-border aid into NWS for additional 12 months is essential for this to happen, especially while no immediate alternative solution available. The cross-border response continues to be the only means for humanitarian aid and services to reach the population living in the non-government held areas in NWS.

Therefore, we call for the renewal of cross-border authorization to northwest of Syria (UNSCR 2585) for a minimum of 12 months to ensure that humanitarian assistance continues to meet the basic needs for the population and to mitigate a potential humanitarian disaster in the area.