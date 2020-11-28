A smile on the faces of orphans in Afrin

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed child food packets to 1.000 orphans living in Afrin, northwest Syria.

IHH delivered child food packets to 1.000 orphans living in the Syrian province of Afrin.

IHH Syrian Operations Field Representative Yusuf Tunç stated they would continue to support the orphans in the region.

Adding that they brought joy to the orphans living in the camps, Tunç said “There are many orphans in this region. We make great efforts to support and prepare these orphans for the future. As part of this effort, we distributed around 1.000 children’s food packets containing various food supplies suitable for children.”

Tunç also said IHH also provides monthly cash support to 12.155 orphans to meet their basic needs including food, education, shelter and healthcare.