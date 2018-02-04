SMART Survey Nutrition Report in Al Lajat, Dar’a South Syria September 2017

Executive Summary

Six years of on-going conflict significantly impact the health and well-being of children and families in Syria. Health and nutrition services are among some of the most affected sectors in the country. This has particularly affected the most vulnerable population groups in Syria - children under five years of age and pregnant and lactating women.

The Dar’a governorate was the first area affected by the conflict in Syria. In 2014, a nutrition survey was conducted in the areas under the control of the Syrian Army by the Syrian Ministry of Health and revealed a rate of 7.2 percent of global acute malnutrition (GAM)in the Dar’a governorate and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) of 2.3 per cent.In order to have a more comprehensive understanding of the nutrition situation, this SMART survey was undertaken in accessible areas of the opposition-controlled areas of Al Lajat where the situation has been changing rapidly since the start of the conflict.

Al Lajatis located in easternDar’a governorate.It is a rural area with a mix of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities. It is somewhat different to, and separated from other areas controlled by the opposition in southern Syria as it was cut off from access to traditional service centres by conflict lines. Access can currently only be gained by unpaved rural tracks, making it difficult for women and children to travel to access services, and for humanitarians to access the area. The main goal of the survey was to determine the prevalence of acute malnutrition among children under five years old and pregnant and lactating women, (PLW) and to determine the level of the Infant and young children feeding (IYCF) practices.

The field data was collected between 21 and 25 August 2017 by six teams of trained nutritionists and community health workers. A two-stage cluster sampling methodology was used among 35 communities. 30 clusters from the area were randomly selected and from each cluster, 15 households were randomly selected using the simple random sampling method. Each household was visited and all questionnaires and measurements were completed. In total, 449 households were visited where 663 children under 5 years old were surveyed for malnutrition and infant and young children feeding practices and 139 pregnant and lactating women were measured by the mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) method to determine their nutrition status. The overall plausibility score ofthe survey was 13, which is considered good (Annex 1).

The GAM rate in children aged 6-59 months was 7.8 per cent, which is classified as “medium1 in severity. However, in the Syrian context, it is a higher prevalence if compared to other SMART surveys conducted in Syria in recent years. The severity of stunting was 27.5 per cent, which is also classified as “medium” based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) classification. The GAM rate of pregnant and lactating women was 11.51 per cent.

The survey points to a clear need for ongoing support to address nutrition in AlLajat, with a particular focus on pregnant and lactating women, and infant and young child feeding. It suggests a number of areas for further intervention by nutrition actors:

- Undertake a follow up nutrition survey in the area in the future to measure the impact of nutrition programmes which began in May 2017.