Skin Diseases Situation Overview: Idleb and Surrounding Areas - Northwest Syria, February 2019

CONTEXT

Over eight years of conflict in Syria have taken their toll on the living conditions of the civilian population.

Over the course of 2018, the predominantly rural region of Idleb governorate and its surrounding areas of western Aleppo and northern Hama in northwest Syria witnessed mass movements of internally displaced people (IDPs) within and into the area due to escalating violence across the country.

The hostilities, protracted displacement, and destruction of infrastructure have taken their toll on basic services in the area, particularly on health care services. According to REACH data collected in March 2019 for the Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) on the situation in February, which served as the main source of data for this Situation Overview, Key Informants (KIs) in 77% of assessed communities reported difficulties to access health care services, creating a particularly dire health situation for the population in Idleb and its surrounding areas - approximately a third of which are estimated to be IDPs.

This combined with limited access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, inadequate shelter, and a lack of livelihoods opportunities, has created adverse living conditions and an environment prone to communicable diseases. One such disease is leishmaniasis, a vector-borne skin disease caused by the protozoan leishmania parasites, which are transmitted by the bite of infected female phlebotomine sandflies.3 Cutaneous leishmaniasis typically causes painless lesions which often develop into ulcers, leaving life-long scars, and serious disability, whereas visceral leishmaniasis can be fatal.3 In February,

KIs in 171 (31%) of 546 assessed communities in Idleb governorate and surrounding areas reported skin diseases, namely leishmaniasis, being a common health problem in their community.* In the two months after data collection, Idleb governorate and surrounding areas have experienced largescale shelling and displacement, (see the REACH Southern Idleb and Northern Hama Rapid Needs Assessment May 2019) which is likely to have increased existing drivers of leishmaniasis.

To provide a multi-sectoral analysis of the trends in skin disease, in particular leishmaniasis, this situation overview considers also compounding factors contributing to the incidence of skin diseases including a lack of access to health care, to adequate shelter, to WASH facilities, and to food security and livelihood opportunities.

MAIN FINDINGS

• The Syrian conflict has created conditions conducive to an outbreak of skin diseases, leishmaniasis in particular, in Idleb governorate and surrounding areas.

• The lack of adequate health care and insufficient presence of trained personnel has led to late diagnoses and treatments of communicable diseases.

• A large number of people reportedly sleep in the ruins of their homes and in close proximity to vector breeding sites.

• The inadequate management of garbage dumping places and dysfunctionality of sewerage systems could contribute to increased vector breeding.