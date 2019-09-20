20 Sep 2019

Situational overview of shelter conditions in northwest Syria, September 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 20 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.56 MB)

INTRODUCTION

This joint report by northwest Syria Shelter/NFI Cluster and the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Program (HNAP) investigates the shelter conditions in northwest Syria. Recent escalate ons in conflict have led to mass regional displacement, which has in turn put increasing strain on already overstretched and limited resources, including shelter access.

Over the months prior to data collection in July 2019, the Syrian Arab Republic experienced very high levels of internal displacement as a result of confl ct escalation. In June 2019, 299,551 Syrians were internally displaced, of whom 95 percent were displaced from Idleb and Hama governorates, in northwest Syria. Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate absorbed 182,654 IDPs in May 2019, putting enormous strain on a densely populated community, in which IDPs currently outnumber residents. Under such circumstances, it is essential that shelter conditions are thoroughly explored.

This short report looks at shelter conditions for residents, IDPs and returnees throughout sub-districts of northwest Syria: more specifically, shelter types in which households (HHs) are hosted, adequacy issues faced by HHs, and the ability to pay rent. The household was used as the primary unit of analysis - referring to present and absent members within a household or domestic unit, who are related by blood or law (i.e. marriage, adoption), who live together, or used to live together sharing meals and accommodation.

Although the survey was conducted at the sub-district level throughout the whole of Syria, due to the scope of the report, breakdowns are only provided for sub-districts in northwest Syria. Furthermore, 29 selected sub-districts, of 60 sub-districts in north-west Syria, are intentionally focused upon, since they are currently accessible for humanitarian programing and operational activity.

