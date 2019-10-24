24 Oct 2019

Situation update on north-east Syria - 24 Oct 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original

With winter looming in north-east Syria, the well-being of an estimated 120,000 people in displacement camps, sites, collective shelters and informal settlements remains a major concern for UN agencies and humanitarian partners. The provision of humanitarian assistance for people in need, particularly those in camps, remains a priority for the UN.

UN agencies and humanitarian partners are scaling up their response to meet the increased needs. Food has been delivered to 256,000 people so far this month. Winter items have been distributed to 100,000 people.

Read the full story on OCHA.

