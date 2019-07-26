Situation Overview: Transit/Reception Centres in north-west Syria (September 2017 - September 2018)

Introduction

Between August and December 2017, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)

Cluster began coordinating four transit/reception centres as part of the response to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in north-west Syria. Between then and late 2018, many parts of the country witnessed major escalations of conflict that resulted in large-scale displacements into opposition-held parts of Idleb, Aleppo and Hama governorates. In particular, between March and August 2018, significant cross-line displacement waves took place towards the region, following escalations of conflict between Government of Syria (GoS)-allied forces and armed opposition groups (AOGs) in several parts of southern and central Syria.2 In addition, many parts of north-west Syria witnessed displacement waves following renewed clashes and widespread insecurity in Idleb, western Aleppo and northern Hama governorates – most prominently between December 2017 and February 2018, and again between August and September 2018. The four CCCM transit/reception centres of Al Bab, Azaz, Maaret Elekhwan and Mezanaz played a role in response to each of these as well as other displacement waves. This situation overview aims to provide a movement overview of IDPs that arrived to and departed from these transit/reception centres between September 2017 and September 2018, and a summary of the role served by the transit/reception centres in response to the major displacement waves affecting north-west Syria during this period.

Main Findings

• A total of 39,717 IDP arrivals and 26,462 IDP departures12,13 were reported in the four CCCM transit/reception centres in north-west Syria between 1 September 2017 and 30 September 2018.

• The majority of IDPs that arrived to the centres were displaced following territorial shifts and relocation agreements from other parts of Syria. More than a third (35%) of all arrivals were reported from Rural Damascus (14,019) governorate, in addition to large cross-line displacement waves arriving from southern Hama and northern Homs (6,527), Dar'a and Quneitra (5,225), and Damascus (2,142) governorates.

• With 14,899 (38%) IDPs, Maaret Elekhwan Transit/Reception Centre experienced the highest total IDP arrivals over the reporting period. The vast majority (97%) of these occurred between January and July 2018. Monthly arrival figures exceeded 2,000 IDPs in three of these seven months, namely: March (2,935), May (4,192) and July (4,254) 2018.

• In parallel, Mezanaz Transit/Reception Centre received 10,839 IDPs throughout the reporting period, accounting for 27% of the total across all centres. More than three quarters (80%) of these arrived during three months: September 2017 (2,476), March 2018 (3,591), and May 2018 (2,588).

• Meanwhile, Al Bab Transit/Reception Centre experienced a total of 9,602 (24%) IDP arrivals. The centre received all of these in the roughly five and a half month period between early December 2017 and mid-May 2018, after which no further IDP arrivals were reported. In April 2018, it experienced the highest arrival wave (4,349) in a single month to any centre.

• With 4,377 IDP arrivals, Azaz Transit/Reception Centre received the lowest overall number of IDPs, accounting for 11% of the total across the four centres. More than three quarters (76%) of displacements reported to the centre occured in April (2,013) and May (1,330) 2018.

Methodology

Under the framework of the IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) – an initiative of the CCCM Cluster, implemented by REACH and supported by other cluster members – REACH has conducted a secondary data review as part of this thematic assessment. Data used in this overview comes from three main sources. First, data on the number of individual IDP arrivals to, and departures from, Al Bab, A’zaz, Maaret Elekhwan and Mezanaz transit/reception centres, as well as their last known places of departure and intended destinations was used to provide an overview of the major movements to and from the four centres. This data was collected on a daily basis by the respective CCCM member agencies administering each centre between 1 September and 30 September 2018. However, comparable IDP arrival and departure data is not available for the entire assessment period as data was only collected from the date at which the centre was established or first administered by the agency. Furthermore, Al Bab Transit/Reception Centre was closed in June 2018.18 Secondly, data on the total numbers and demographic profiles of IDP populations in the four centres as of the final day of each month was used, and was collected by CCCM member agencies as part of the CCCM Cluster IDP Sites Integrated Monitoring Matrix (ISIMM).19 Finally, data collected over the same reporting period as part of ad hoc, bi-weekly and monthly assessment cycles through the ISMI enumerator and key informant (KI) network was used to triangulate population and movement information and to situate displacements to and from each centre within wider regional patterns.