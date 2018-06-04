Situation Overview: Spontaneous Returns (SRs) to Idleb Governorate North-west Syria, February 2018

KEY FIGURES

165,523 Spontaneous Returns (SRs) to communities in Idleb governorate in February 2018

109,693 SRs from 1-15 February

55,830 SRs from 16-28 February

99% of SRs took up residence in their former homes

INTRODUCTION

This overview reports on the movements of spontaneous returns (SRs) in assessed areas of Idleb governorate between 1 and 28 February 2018, analysing the magnitude of arrival numbers and dwelling conditions of SRs. This product further looks into shelter and tenancy arrangements of SRs, presence of vulnerable profiles among returnees*, and priority needs that SR households might face upon arrival in their community of origin.

Despite the declaration of Idleb governorate and surrounding areas being a “de-escalation area”, the governorate has seen a significant escalation of conflict since the second half of December 2017. Violent clashes between armed opposition groups (AOG) and Government of Syria (GoS) forces intensified in the south-east of the governorate (in particular in Abul Thohur,

Sanjar, Saraqab and Tamanaah sub-districts) and continued in February, although decreasing in intensity. This led to a large wave of displacements from numerous communities in the south of the governorate. Moreover, continued airstrikes on areas in Idleb governorate far from the frontline, including on communities in Idleb, Ma’arrat An Nu’man and other sub-districts in southern and central Idleb governorate, led to a significant number of displacements.

In December 2017, 124,200 IDP departures were reported in Idleb governorate,2 while 205,903 IDPs left communities in January 2018.3 In both months, a majority of departures were primary displacements, broadly from the south and east of the governorate to communities, camps and other sites in the north-west. This pattern of displacement continued until early February.4 As the intensity of clashes decreased from 10 February, communities in southeastern Idleb governorate witnessed 165,523 spontaneous returns in February alone.

METHODOLOGY

Data presented in this report represents data collected through the IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI), an initiative of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, implemented by REACH and supported by cluster members.

Following a baseline assessment conducted at the end of 2016, weekly/bi-weekly data collection cycles were initiated. Displacements are identified through an extensive key informant (KI) network, either from alerts initiated by KIs or from follow-up by enumerators. At least two KIs are interviewed in each assessed community, and collected information is further triangulated through other sources, including CCCM member data and humanitarian updates. This approach allows for regular updates on IDP movements at the community level across sub-districts monitored by ISMI in north-west Syria.

This analysis focused on the largest SR outflows from and inflows to assessed communities in Idleb governorate using ISMI data collected from 1-28 February 2018. The term SR encompasses a broad spectrum of individuals, including IDPs or refugees who have returned to the community they lived in prior to their displacement but not necessarily to their former homes; those who have been in the community for either less or more than 1 month; and people who intend to remain in the community for an undetermined period.Data was collected at the community level to ensure that the area for which KIs were providing information corresponded directly to their actual area of knowledge. Idleb governorate was selected due to the large number of spontaneous returns to some areas in the governorate in February.

The data used for this product was collected, triangulated and verified based on submissions from ISMI’s network and select CCCM cluster members following the ISMI methodology. Due to differences in methodology and coverage, figures presented in this output may differ from official CCCM Cluster or UNHCR data. All data is for humanitarian use only.