Situation Overview: Idleb Governorate and Surrounding Areas - North-west Syria, August 2018

MAJOR DEVELOPMENTS

As of early September 2018, Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas of western Aleppo and northwestern Hama are one of the last remaining opposition-held territories in Syria. 1,2 Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, the predominantly rural region has seen its population swell following continuous influxes of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from across the country.3 More recently, from late 2017, the region has witnessed further large-scale IDP arrivals, following escalations of conflict and displacements from formerly opposition-held areas in south-eastern Idleb, Rural Damascus, Homs, Hama, Dar’a and Quneitra governorates.4 With widespread concern over an imminent military offensive in the region – potentially displacing up to 800,000 people, according to OCHA5 – REACH has conducted a multi-sectoral needs assessment covering 362 out of approximately 700 opposition-held communities in the region through community-level Key Informant Interviews (KIIs). This assessment aims to address critical information gaps and to serve as a baseline informing humanitarian actors of the needs and conditions of populations in the region. This situation overview provides an outline of findings from this assessment.