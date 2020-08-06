Situation Overview: Deir-ez-Zor Governorate - Northeast Syria, June 2020

Overview

Significant information gaps on the humanitarian situation across Deir-ez-Zor governorate remain.

This report seeks to provide an overview of the humanitarian situation and needs of residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in communities, sites and settlements across nongovernment-held areas of the governorate. The report brings together findings from three REACH assessments all undertaken in June 2020: the Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) the Market Monitoring exercise (8-16 June); and an Informal settlements & COVID-19 vulnerability assessment (15-24 June). Please refer to the last page of this report for an overview of the Situation Overview objectives, as well as methodologies of the multiple assessments that contributed to the analysis. Due to the key informant (KI) methodology used, findings are not statistically.

Key Highlights

Deir-ez-Zor governorate faces a continued volatile security situation that reduces humanitarian access and hinders optimal deployment of aid. The economic downturn and threat of a potential COVID-19 outbreak interact to increase community vulnerabilities and needs.

General and widespread difficulties to meet basic needs were reported by KIs across the governorate in relation to resident populations as well as IDPs living in host communities and informal settlements. Unaffordability of basic items and services such as soap, water, healthcare and food were reported by KIs in both communities and settlements. Findings relating to household financial strain were confirmed by market monitoring data, which highlighted a 35% increase in the cost of the survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB) in the governorate since May 2020 only, mainly due to the Syrian Pound depreciation.

The difficulties reportedly faced by all populations in meeting basic needs in an unstable economic context are resulting in heightened risk of resorting to negative coping strategies. Across assessed locations, KIs in both communities and informal settlements all reported child labour and early marriage as protection risks for residents and IDPs. Household economic pressure likely increases child protection risks, as child labour and early or forced marriage were listed as a coping strategy for lack of income in more than 80% of communities.

Priority needs for residents as reported by KIs were livelihoods, health, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). However, priority needs for IDPs in sites and settlements as well as in host communities were food, livelihoods, and shelter. The differences in priority needs likely reflect each population groups' respective divergent living conditions; food listed as the highest priority need likely indicates increased levels of vulnerability overall.

Finally, significant barriers to accessing healthcare, water and key hygiene items were reported, which is of concern in light of a potential COVID-19 outbreak. In informal settlements, low levels of awareness and knowledge about COVID-19 were reported, as well as insufficient access to soap and handwashing facilities.