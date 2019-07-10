Situation Overview: Area-Based Assessment of Ar-Raqqa City, June 2019

Introduction

Despite widespread damage to shelter and infrastructure and a complex security environment in the city, residents continue to return to Ar-Raqqa in large numbers as conditions are increasingly being regarded as habitable. Since conflict ceased in October 2017, there has been ongoing progress in access to many services such as electricity, water, healthcare, and education. However, numerous issues with the quality and capacity of these services persist, and affordability remains a primary barrier preventing access to many essential services. Factors that particularly exacerbate needs and increase vulnerability among residents include limited access to livelihoods, flour shortages in public bakeries, and low levels of access to schools. REACH has conducted a series of assessments to monitor the humanitarian situation in Ar-Raqqa as residents spontaneously return and as services resume in the city. This most recent Area-Based Assessment (ABA) in Ar-Raqqa city provides an update to the February 2019 ABA, examining multi-sectoral needs of civilians living in the city and their access to relevant services and infrastructure. The following sectors were assessed: Population, Returns, and Access; Health; Education; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Shelter; Cash; Electricity; Livelihoods; Bakeries; Food and markets; Nutrition; Non-Food Items (NFIs); Protection. The ABA was conducted as part of a wider global initiative aiming to support humanitarian response in urban contexts through an area-based approach, in which the humanitarian situation in a geographic location is examined through a territorial, multi-sectoral lens. This assessment will provide the foundation for a response gaps analysis workshop conducted by REACH in collaboration with coordination actors. The workshop will aim to enable the identification of needs and potential gaps in the response, and to support operational actors with evidence-based response planning.

Key Findings