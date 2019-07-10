Situation Overview: Area-Based Assessment of Ar-Raqqa City, June 2019
Introduction
Despite widespread damage to shelter and infrastructure and a complex security environment in the city, residents continue to return to Ar-Raqqa in large numbers as conditions are increasingly being regarded as habitable. Since conflict ceased in October 2017, there has been ongoing progress in access to many services such as electricity, water, healthcare, and education. However, numerous issues with the quality and capacity of these services persist, and affordability remains a primary barrier preventing access to many essential services. Factors that particularly exacerbate needs and increase vulnerability among residents include limited access to livelihoods, flour shortages in public bakeries, and low levels of access to schools. REACH has conducted a series of assessments to monitor the humanitarian situation in Ar-Raqqa as residents spontaneously return and as services resume in the city. This most recent Area-Based Assessment (ABA) in Ar-Raqqa city provides an update to the February 2019 ABA, examining multi-sectoral needs of civilians living in the city and their access to relevant services and infrastructure. The following sectors were assessed: Population, Returns, and Access; Health; Education; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Shelter; Cash; Electricity; Livelihoods; Bakeries; Food and markets; Nutrition; Non-Food Items (NFIs); Protection. The ABA was conducted as part of a wider global initiative aiming to support humanitarian response in urban contexts through an area-based approach, in which the humanitarian situation in a geographic location is examined through a territorial, multi-sectoral lens. This assessment will provide the foundation for a response gaps analysis workshop conducted by REACH in collaboration with coordination actors. The workshop will aim to enable the identification of needs and potential gaps in the response, and to support operational actors with evidence-based response planning.
Key Findings
- The prevalence of sewage and sanitation issues, which was reported in the February 2019 assessment to have increased, has reportedly continued to rise. The number of neighbourhoods where KIs reported that sewage and waste water spilled onto the street has increased from 15 to 17 in June 2019. These growing issues may have hazardous health effects for residents, especially in the warmer summer months when the breeding and presence of vectors for disease tends to be greater.
- Similarly, the sudden increase in number of neighbourhoods where KIs in February reported that bakeries produced insufficient amounts of bread, has reportedly been sustained. Bakery capacity and bread affordability were reported as issues in 17 neighbourhoods. Population increases and flour shortages may be contributing factors to these ongoing challenges.
- The overall level of access to primary level education has declined since the February assessment, as KIs reported lower proportions of children aged 6 to 12 accessing primary schools. As noted in previous rounds of the ABA, neighbourhoods in the western part of the city particularly stand out with lower reported rates of attendance compared to other areas.
- Despite a marginal increase since the previous round of the assessment, access to livelihood opportunities reportedly remains very low overall. In 15 DCUs, only half or less than half of all households reportedly have sufficient income to cover their basic needs. The absence of livelihood opportunities and reduced purchasing power also compound access to services such as healthcare. Access to healthcare reportedly remains at the same low levels as reported in February 2019.