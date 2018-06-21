Situation Overview: Area-Based Assessment of Ar-Raqqa City, June 2018

Introduction

Large numbers of Ar-Raqqa city residents have returned to their homes following the cessation of conflict in the city in late October 2017. Despite initial recovery efforts, damage remains widespread and basic services are limited. Moreover, high levels of unexploded ordnance (UXO) contamination and a complex security environment continue to pose risks and challenges both for city residents and humanitarian and stabilisation actors.

REACH has conducted a series of assessments to monitor the humanitarian situation as residents voluntarily return and services resume. This most recent Area-Based Assessment (ABA) in Ar-Raqqa city provides an update to the March 2018 ABA, examining multi-sectoral needs of civilians living in the city and their access to relevant services and infrastructure. The following sectors were assessed (click to access page): Population, Returns, and Access; Shelter; Electricity; Health; Education; WASH; Food and Markets, Nutrition; Bakeries;

Non-food Items (NFIs); Wholesale Suppliers; and Cash. An annex also provides details on price ranges of core food and non-food items (NFIs) for assessed vendors in select Data Collection Units (DCUs). The ABA was conducted as part of a wider global project aiming to support humanitarian response in urban areas through an area-based approach. To support planning and implementation in Ar-Raqqa city, various information management mechanisms are currently under development in partnership with humanitarian actors in Northeast Syria.

Key Findings

• Conflict-related damage is still widespread in the central and northern areas of the city and poses substantial challenges to resident households. Damaged roads and uncleared rubble still inhibit movement by foot in Rasheed and Muthana, while vehicles of all sizes reportedly have difficulty moving within Al-Basil, Andalus, Thakana, Fardous, Qitar, Muthana, and Rasheed. Shelters in the central DCUs remain significantly damaged and more than half of the resident households are reportedly living in damaged shelters in the area.

• Although health services have become more available in the city as the number of functioning facilities has increased, large proportions of households in many DCUs are still unable to access the healthcare they require. Emergency healthcare remains a priority need, as does skilled assistance for women during childbirth.

• Residents across the city can reportedly purchase core food and NFIs from markets and shops within the DCU in which they live. Non-meat food items are generally available and are sold at affordable prices. Assessed retail vendors and wholesale suppliers noted damage to the telecommunications network has a severe negative impact on their businesses. However, these sellers also anticipated they would be able to adequately respond to significant increases in demand for their products.

• Households in all areas of the city still primarily obtain water from water trucks. Average costs reported by these distributors differ by DCU, with prices higher in central and northern areas where poor roads and uncleared rubble impede access. Some residents in the eastern and southern DCUs are reportedly able to acquire water from the main network as its rehabilitation continues.