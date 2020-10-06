Situation of human rights in the Syrian Arab Republic (A/HRC/45/L.45)

The Human Rights Council,

Guided by the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations,

Reaffirming its previous resolutions on the Syrian Arab Republic,

Condemning the grave situation of human rights across the Syrian Arab Republic, and demanding that the Syrian authorities meet their responsibility to protect the Syrian population and to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of all persons within its jurisdiction,

Noting that, under applicable international law, and in line with Security Council resolution 2474 (2019) of 11 June 2019, parties to armed conflict bear the primary responsibility to take all feasible measures to account for persons reported missing as a result of hostilities, and to provide their family members with any information that the parties have on their fate, and noting also that the Council in its resolution 2474 (2019) called upon parties to the conflict to take steps to prevent people from going missing in armed conflict,

Recalling the statements made by the Secretary-General and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that crimes against humanity and war crimes are likely to have been committed in the Syrian Arab Republic,

Expressing its deepest concern at the findings of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, including in its most recent report, expressing support for the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry and deploring the lack of cooperation by the Syrian authorities with the Commission of Inquiry,