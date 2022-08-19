Sheroes and Heroes of North-West Syria, Community Voices Bulletin #3: Four stories of courage and hope on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day - August 2022

Each year on 19 August, World Humanitarian Day advocates for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers. This year’s theme, “It Takes a Village,” celebrates the unity and solidarity involved in humanitarian action. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a whole community to help people in need.

On this occasion, OCHA Türkiye is sharing four stories involving five humanitarians from north-west Syria.

Meet:

• Dr. Habosh, the sole female manager of a maternity hospital in Idleb

• Bilal, a displaced engineer who is working to support four families

• Muhammad and Saad, former front-line responders turned administrator and storyteller

• Rasha, a community leader with an unshakable spirit