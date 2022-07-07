Shelter Situation in North-West Syria (Spring 2022)

KEY FINDINGS
This fact-sheet investigates shelter conditions across northwest Syria. Specifically, the following areas are explored: shelter types; settlement types; shelter damages; problems or issues reported in shelters; hazards; evictions; occupancy status, tent status, rental conditions and access to fuel and markets. Key findings are summarized below:
-
27% of HHs in NWS live in formal or informal IDP settlements
-
14% of HHs in NWS live in damaged shelters
-
73% of HHs in NWS reported cold and damp conditions as a primary issue in their shelter
-
67% of HHs in NWS live in finished houses or apartments
-
42% of FHHs in NWS live in moderately or severely damaged shelters, compared to 27% of MHH
-
65% of HHs in NWS who are renting face difficulties finding affordable accommodation
-
16% of HHs in NWS live in tents
-
87% of HHs in NWS reported issues in their current shelter
-
93% of HHs in NWS living in tents report that their tent is over 1 year old