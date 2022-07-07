Syria

Shelter Situation in North-West Syria (Spring 2022)

KEY FINDINGS

This fact-sheet investigates shelter conditions across northwest Syria. Specifically, the following areas are explored: shelter types; settlement types; shelter damages; problems or issues reported in shelters; hazards; evictions; occupancy status, tent status, rental conditions and access to fuel and markets. Key findings are summarized below:

  • 27% of HHs in NWS live in formal or informal IDP settlements

  • 14% of HHs in NWS live in damaged shelters

  • 73% of HHs in NWS reported cold and damp conditions as a primary issue in their shelter

  • 67% of HHs in NWS live in finished houses or apartments

  • 42% of FHHs in NWS live in moderately or severely damaged shelters, compared to 27% of MHH

  • 65% of HHs in NWS who are renting face difficulties finding affordable accommodation

  • 16% of HHs in NWS live in tents

  • 87% of HHs in NWS reported issues in their current shelter

  • 93% of HHs in NWS living in tents report that their tent is over 1 year old

