20 Dec 2018

Shelter Repair and Rehabilitation Guidelines

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.7 MB)

INTRODUCTION

The Syrian Humanitarian Needs Overview 2018 (HNO) estimates that 4.2 million people are in need of Shelter assistance. The Cluster approach is to mitigate the lack of adequate shelter through rehabilitation and repair of damaged or unfinished buildings and conversion of use.

Shelter Actors have already been engaging in repair and rehabilitation across Syria, providing a solid base of experience and lessons learnt from both Northern and Southern Syria. Interventions to date, however, have been ad hoc, with wide variations in quality and methodology.

These Guidelines provide a comprehensive technical standard operating procedure for shelter repair and rehabilitation programmes in Syria. These guidelines are derived from and reviewed by the operational Shelter Actors in North West Syria, to support the further development of this type of programming towards an accountable, equitable and consistent approach.

In a challenging context, the protection of beneficiaries has been central to the guidance developed, taking into account international standards and due diligence guidelines, including on Gender Based Violence (GBV) and Housing Land and Property (HLP). Wherever possible, practical mitigation measures developed in discussion with protection and sector specialists have been integrated, each contributing to accountability towards both affected populations and Programme donors.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.