Shelter conditions across north-west Syria, Summer 2021

METHODOLOGY

From mid-May to mid-June 2021, HNAP conducted a nationwide demographic household survey across all 14 governorates of Syria. Fieldwork was carried out by experienced HNAP field teams who were trained on coded surveys by data collection experts. The survey collected data on key demographic and socio-economic indicators, which is representative at the country, governorate and sub-district level.

The sample frame was sourced from the list of (p-coded) locations, updated by OCHA in August 2020, while the population figures were obtained from HNAP’s population baseline, updated in April 2021. Households were estimated considering an average household size of 5 members throughout the country. In total, 20,723,559 individuals and 4,144,684 households living in 264 sub-districts were considered for the sample frame. Accordingly, a stratified sample of 24,397 households were selected to be interviewed and 24,573 were ultimately assessed, representative of the Syrian population at sub-district level with a 95% confidence interval and a 10% margin of error.

Weights were calculated with reference to the population estimates at sub-district level. The design weights were computed as the inverse of the probability of inclusion of each household. These weights were than adjusted in order to reproduce the exact population of households living in each sub-district.

The figures in the report are weighted population estimates, i.e. they represent the reference population not the sample population. Figures on absent members rely on the recall of the interviewed households, and as such may not include the entire absent population.

This round, HNAP also included a classification of location as either rural or urban to provide an additional layer for analysis aimed at enhancing the understanding of ground conditions. Specifically, an urban area is an non-empty location that is either classified as a neighbourhood by OCHA or if the location has more than 20,000 inhabitants. All other (non-empty) locations are considered rural.

Although the scope of data collection was across the whole of Syria, this report only utilizes the data collected across locations in Idleb and northern Aleppo, comprising north-west Syria.

Please note, the geographical scope of this joint-report is north-west Syria (NWS), which is considered for operational purposes, and therefore only includes relevant sub-districts in Idleb and northern Aleppo. For the purposes of this joint-report, ‘NWS’ differs from the way in which it was reported for HNAP’s 2021 Summer Report Series.

Survey questions pertaining to shelter situation were made in conjunction with NWS Shelter and Non-Food Items Cluster (S/NFI), who provided technical expertise and guidance. This report - a joint HNAP and S/NFI report - provides an overview of shelter conditions across the north-west of Syria.

KEY FINDINGS

This fact-sheet investigates shelter conditions across north-west Syria. Specifically, the following areas are explored: shelter types; settlement types; shelter damages; problems or issues reported in shelters; hazards; evictions; occupancy status, tent status, rental conditions and access to fuel and markets.

Key findings are summarized below: