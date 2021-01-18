Self-reported barriers to activities of daily living of persons with disabilities living in IDP sites in northwest Syria

1. Contextual background

After nine years of conflict, the Syrian humanitarian crisis is one of the most significant crises of our time. Continued hostilities, new and protracted displacement, increased returns to Syria and the sustained destruction of communities has impacted the lives of Syrian’s and their futures in a devasting way. The 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) identified that 11.06 million people were in need of some form of humanitarian assistance . In October 2020, priority needs of internally displaced Syrian’s residing in the northwest pertained to livelihoods, basic services and food. Half of the displaced population is reported to live in inadequate housing situations. These include substandard shelters such as unfinished buildings and emergency shelters provided by humanitarian partners such as tents. According to the CCCM Cluster, as of October 2020, 1.4 million internally displaced persons live in planned and informal self-settled sites. For households which include persons with disabilities, priority needs include more specifically, electricity, health services and transport. Further, in the context of the rapid deterioration of the Syrian Pound and the global pandemic,

COVID-19, these needs are anticipated to increase even more so and hence the urgency to respond in a specific and relevant way is of the utmost importance.

Recent evidence suggests that the individual prevalence rate of persons with disabilities living in Syria, aged 12 years and above is 25% which is almost twice that of the global average.

In Aleppo and Idleb governorates, the individual IDP prevalence demonstrates that females are more likely to experience disability than males. That is, 59% of females and 27% of males (Aleppo) and 42% of females and 30% of males (Idleb) have disabilities.6 With regards to age, across Syria, 74% of the population above the age of 54 years old has a disability.7 In light of these statistics and given barriers that persons with disabilities frequently face, ensuring that the humanitarian response is inclusive of all should be considered as an urgent priority for all humanitarian partners operating in northwest Syria. Specific situations of persons with disabilities and related humanitarian needs are often invisible, unidentified, and/or misunderstood.

Therefore, the following brief aims to describe the lived experience of persons with disabilities in northwest Syria and highlight needs and key barriers to engagement in personal, domestic and community-based activities of daily living, which includes access to and engagement with humanitarian organisations. The analysis of these difficulties forms the basis of key pragmatic recommendations for humanitarian actors.