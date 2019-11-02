Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, November 2019

Overview

The UK has the presidency in November. It has chosen to hold an open debate on reconciliation which appears to be a follow-up to an open debate held during its last presidency in August 2018, on mediation, in which reconciliation featured in the discussion.

There will be the regular briefings and consultations on the Syria political and humanitarian situation. The OPCW will brief the Council in a private meeting on the use of chemical weapons in the country.

Other meetings on the Middle East include:

Iraq, briefing and consultations on UNITAD;

Israel/Palestine, the monthly briefing and consultations;

Lebanon, consultations on resolution 1701;

Libya, briefing on the ICC by the Prosecutor and briefing and consultations on UNSMIL; and

Yemen, the monthly briefing, followed by consultations, on implementation of resolutions 2451 and 2452.

Several meetings on Somalia are expected. The Council is scheduled to adopt a resolution on the Somalia sanctions regime, addressing the partial lifting of the arms embargo on Somali security forces, the authorisation for maritime interdiction to enforce the embargo on illicit arms imports and charcoal exports, and humanitarian exemptions to the sanctions regime, all of which expire on 15 November. It is also expected to adopt a resolution renewing the mandate of the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee Panel of Experts, which expires on 15 December. A briefing, followed by consultations, on UNSOM is anticipated.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will brief Council members on her recent visit to the Horn of Africa focused on women, peace and security. A representative from the AU is also expected to brief.

Other Africa issues include:

Central African Republic, renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate;

Democratic Republic of the Congo, consultations on the strategic review of MONUSCO;

Sahel, a briefing on the Joint Force of the Group of Five for the Sahel; and

Sudan/South Sudan, the renewal of UNISFA in Abyei.

On Europe, the Council will hold its semiannual debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina and will need to renew the authorisation of the EU-led multinational stabilisation force. There will also be consultations on UNFICYP in Cyprus.

Regarding the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the chair of the 1718 DPRK Sanctions Committee, Ambassador Christoph Heusgen (Germany), will brief in consultations.

The sixth annual briefing with heads of police components of peacekeeping operations will be held in early November.

The 15 current Council members and the incoming five (Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam) will participate in the annual “Hitting the Ground Running” workshop organised by Finland.

Several Arria-formula meetings are anticipated, including on radicalisation in prisons, children and armed conflict and reintegration, environment and security, and human rights defenders.