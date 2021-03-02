Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Overview

In March, the US will have the presidency of the Security Council. At press time, it appeared that all meetings would be held virtually.

The US has chosen to hold a high-level open debate on conflict and food security as its signature event with the Secretary-General as a possible briefer.

Several meetings are planned on Sudan and South Sudan. On Sudan, the Council is expecting a briefing on the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the drawdown and withdrawal of the AU/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID). In addition, the chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee is expected to brief on the work of the Committee. On South Sudan, the Council is expected to be briefed on the latest report on the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and to renew its mandate by the middle of the month.

The Council is also expected to consider a resolution reauthorising the AU Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in March.

Other meetings on African issues include:

DRC, on the Secretary-General’s most recent report on MONUSCO; and

Libya, on the Secretary-General’s report on UNSMIL and an update from the chair of the 1970 Libya Sanctions Committee.

Regarding the Middle East, there will be the regular briefings on the political, humanitarian and chemical weapons tracks in Syria, as well as the monthly meeting on developments in Yemen.

Other Middle East issues that will be considered include:

Golan Heights, on the UNDOF report and most recent developments;

Lebanon, an update on the implementation of resolution 1701, which called for a cessation of hostilities between the Shi’a militant group Hezbollah and Israel in 2006; and

The Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, the monthly meeting, including the quarterly report on the implementation of resolution 2334, which condemned settlements and called for steps to prevent acts of violence against civilians.

Regarding Asia, there will also be the quarterly debate on Afghanistan. The Council is also expected to adopt a resolution renewing the mandate of the Panel of Experts of the 1718 DPRK Sanctions Committee.

A briefing of the 1540 Committee on non-state actors and weapons of mass destruction is also anticipated during the month.

Finally, the Council expects to receive the annual briefing by the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Council members will most likely closely follow developments in Ethiopia, Haiti and Myanmar.