Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, July 2021

Overview

In July, France will have the presidency of the Security Council. Meetings are expected to be held in person this month.

As a signature event of its presidency, France has chosen to convene a ministerial level briefing on preserving humanitarian space under the protection of civilians agenda item. Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, will chair the meeting. Secretary-General António Guterres; Robert Mardini, the Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross; and Lucile Grosjean, the Delegate Director of Advocacy at Action Against Hunger, are the anticipated briefers.

The Council is planning to vote on a resolution to renew the cross-border humanitarian assistance delivery mechanism in Syria, which expires on 10 July. There will also be the monthly meetings on the political, humanitarian and chemical weapons tracks in Syria.

Several other Middle East issues are scheduled this month:

Yemen, the monthly meeting on developments, as well as the renewal of the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA);

Lebanon, a meeting on the implementation of resolution 1701 (2006), which called for a cessation of hostilities between the Shi’a militant group Hezbollah and Israel; and • “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”, the quarterly open debate.

African issues anticipated in July include meetings on:

DRC, on progress towards implementing the mandate of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO);

West Africa and the Sahel, the biannual briefing on the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS);

Libya, a ministerial-level briefing chaired by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Yves Le Drian, on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and recent developments; and

Darfur, on the drawdown and closure of the UN/AU Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID).

The Council also expects to vote on a resolution renewing the mandate of the 2127 CAR sanctions regime and its panel of experts.

A meeting is anticipated on Colombia, focusing on the UN Verification Mission and recent developments.

The mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is expected to be renewed.

Earlier in the month, members will meet on UNFICYP and recent developments in Cyprus.

The semi-annual meeting on the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) is also anticipated in July.

The Council will also be closely watching developments related to Tigray, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and Myanmar. Meetings on these and other issues are possible.