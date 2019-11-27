Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, December 2019

Overview

The US has the presidency in December. It is planning a briefing on a new topic: the role of philanthropy in post-conflict situations, to be held under the broader agenda item “Maintenance of International Peace and Security”. Otherwise, the programme of work largely focuses on regular briefings and mandate renewals.

Two African regions feature on the programme of work. There will be a briefing on inter-communal violence and terrorism in West Africa by Special Representative and head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) Mohammed Ibn Chambas. The UNOWAS mandate is also expected to be renewed for an additional three years before the end of the month, through an exchange of letters between the Secretary-General and the president of the Security Council. The Council is also expected to focus on Central Africa, with a briefing and consultations scheduled on the semi-annual report on the UN Office for Central Africa and the implementation of the UN regional strategy to combat the Lord’s Resistance Army.

Other African issues include:

Democratic Republic of the Congo, renewal of MONUSCO’s mandate;

Somalia, renewal of counter-piracy measures;

South Sudan, briefing and consultations on the activities of UNMISS, as well as a briefing by the chair of the 2206 South Sudan Sanctions Committee; and

Sudan, the quarterly briefing by the chair of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee and semi-annual briefing on the ICC’s work by the Prosecutor.

Regarding Syria, there will be the regular briefings on the political and humanitarian situation and on chemical weapons. In addition, Council members are expected to vote on a draft resolution renewing the authorisation for cross-border and cross-line humanitarian access, which expires on 10 January 2020.

Other Middle East issues include:

Golan Heights, renewal of UNDOF’s mandate and consultations;

Iraq, briefing and consultations on UNAMI and the issue of missing Kuwaiti and thirdcountry nationals and missing Kuwaiti property;

Israel/Palestine, monthly briefing and consultations;

Iran, briefings on the implementation of resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from the Council’s 2231 facilitator, the Secretariat, and the EU; and - Yemen, the monthly briefing, followed by consultations, on implementation of resolutions 2451 and 2452.

Regarding Asian issues, the quarterly meeting on Afghanistan is expected. A meeting on the human rights situation in the DPRK is also possible.

The only debate scheduled for December is the semi-annual debate on the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

There will also be the annual briefing by outgoing subsidiary body chairs, reviewing their experience and developments during their term as chairs of committees or working groups.