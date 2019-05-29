Secretary-General Urges Avoidance of Further Incidents, Escalation in Golan

SG/SM/19605

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned by the developments in the Golan on 27 May.

He calls on the parties to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement to respect the terms of the Agreement and to closely liaise with the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) to prevent any further incidents and escalation of the situation.

