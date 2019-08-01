01 Aug 2019

Secretary-General Establishes Board to Investigate Events in North-West Syria since Signing of Russian Federation-Turkey Memorandum on Idlib

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19685

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General, under the authority conferred to him under Article 97 of the Charter of the United Nations, has decided to establish an internal United Nations Headquarters Board of Inquiry to investigate a series of incidents that have occurred in north-west Syria since the signing of the Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-escalation Area between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey on 17 September 2018.

The investigation will cover destruction of, or damage to facilities on the deconfliction list and UN-supported facilities in the area.

The Board will ascertain the facts of these incidents and report to the Secretary-General upon the completion of its work.

The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to cooperate with the Board once it has been established.

A further statement will be issued in the near future, once the Board has been set up and is ready to commence its work.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.