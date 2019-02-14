The second response to Rukban Camp:The mission has been accomplished with the coordination and determination of SARC volunteers

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent in cooperation with the UN in Syria successfully dispatched the largest ever humanitarian convoy to more than 40.000 people in Rukban Camp. Despite the bad weather conditions, 146 volunteers from SARC have exerted their best effort for 9 days.

SARC teams have met the different humanitarian needs of the people there, and established a well-equipped camp with a collective kitchen to provide services of accommodation and meals for the working participants from SARC and the UN.

Under the supervision of SARC teams, the humanitarian aid carried in 133 trucks (118 trucks were loaded with food parcels, ready to eat parcels, flour bags, nutrition items, hygiene kits, children clothes, educational sets to 45 schools in the Camp. The other 15 trucks were loaded with logistics supplies). In addition, a vaccination campaign was launched providing 15000 vaccination services, evaluating the medical points and distributing medicines and medical items. In the same time, SARC volunteers spared no time to share stories with the desperate people and provided psychosocial support for everyone.

SARC concluded the second humanitarian mission in Rukban Camp with hopes to back again and deliver more humanitarian aid in order to meet the needs of the people suffering dire conditions there. SARC reiterates its high readiness to respond to the people all over Syria at all times.