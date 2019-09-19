Seasonal Vegetable Planting Inputs Dashboard - Edition 1 (January 2019) [EN/AR]

INTRODUCTION

The Information Management Unit (IMU) of the Assistance Coordination Unit (ACU), in collaboration with a group of Syrian NGOs working in the food security sector, have developed a questionnaire about the basic agricultural fertilizers. The questionnaire covered a number of queries on the following subjects; four types of inputs, four types of insecticides and pesticides used against agricultural pests, eight types of seasonal vegetable seeds, in addition to the basic agricultural supplies such as sprayers, irri-gation hoses, spades, and hoes. The Food Security Program of the ACU participated in reviewing the report and adding agricultural information that clarifies the types of agricultural inputs contained in the report, along with their chemical composition.

The data collection took place between June - July 2018, where the data was collected from 63 sub-distncts distributed within S governorates outside the Syrian regime's control. The study covered all of the sub-districts of Idleb governorate as well as the sub-districts of Aleppo and Hama which are outside the regime's control as well. The data of these governorates are presented under the name of north-west Syria, while data collected from the sub-districts of Ar-Raqqa, Al-Hasakeh, and Deir-ez-Zor which are outside the regime's control, are presented under the name of north-east Syria. Three different levels of the products' quality were inquired about. It was found that in some areas the price differences were small for some of the products, due to the lack of high-demand in the markets, in these areas, there is either local product differentiation between several local types of products; or product differentiation between local prod-uct types and foreign product types of similar quality. In other sub-districts, high-quali-ty products were available at high prices due to the high demand in the market.

The IMU shared the data of the agricultural materials on a large scale with the organi-zations working in the field of food security. The aim of sharing and collecting the data was to provide clear indicators concerning the agricultural input prices, quality and availability in the local markets, the thing which helps all the active actors concerned with the Syrian issue to develop proposals on agricultural projects and estimate the costs of these projects. The IMU has prepared this report in order to disseminate in-formation to a larger number of organizations working in the food security field and to develop this report to be issued on a periodic basis and to make it available for all the actors in the agricultural field.

The exchange rate during data collection was 485 SW to 1 US dollar. It should be noted, however, that the prices of all agricultural inputs are linked to the exchange rate of US dollar. The study includes the highest, minimum and average price of all quality levels of each of the products.