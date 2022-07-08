Save the Children urgently calls on the UN Security Council to reconvene to reauthorise UN cross border aid into North West Syria

At a time when the needs of children across Syria have never been greater, Save the Children calls on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to reconvene immediately to reauthorize what is currently the only effective route for UN aid into North West Syria, the Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Tamer Kirolos, Syria Response Director at Save the Children, said: “Make no mistake, the Council’s failure to reauthorise this crossing risks the lives of hundreds of thousands of children – children who have known nothing but conflict and life in camps.

Put simply, this equates to hundreds of thousands of children not knowing where their next meal is coming from, their parents wracked with anxiety about what drastic measures they may be forced to take to feed their families. Chronic malnutrition has been rising for years and child labour and child marriage are widespread.

“The world is watching the worst global hunger crisis in history unfold before us and Syria, which has been in conflict for 11 years, is no different. In the North West, aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing is a vital lifeline for children and their families. The UN Security Council must urgently reconvene and reverse this fatal decision.”

