Save the Children: Syria Crisis Response - Updated January 2019

REGIONAL OVERVIEW

According to UNHCR, 5,682,058 have now fled Syria to surrounding countries in the region. 1.4 million of them fled in 2014 alone with an average of more than 3.935 people per day. In 2015 more than 617,188 Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 1,714 per day. In 2017 more than 623,374 Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 1,731 per day. In 2018, more than 180,000 Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 500 per day. Children now make up 45% of the refugee population, meaning there are an estimated 2,556,926 refugee children in the region.