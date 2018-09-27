27 Sep 2018

Save the Children: Syria Crisis Response - Updated August 2018

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (2 MB)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW

According to UNHCR, 5,609,690 have now fled Syria to surrounding countries in the region. 1.4 million of them fled in 2014 alone with an average of more than 3.935 people per day. In 2015 more than 617,188 Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 1,714 per day. In 2017 more than 623,374 Syrians fled the country, an average of more than 1,731 per day. Children now make up 45% of the refugee population, meaning there are an estimated 2,524,360 refugee children in the region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.