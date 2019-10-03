03 Oct 2019

Save the Children supported health compound hit in Syria, seven people injured

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 03 Oct 2019

A Save the Children supported health compound in Syria was hit by artillery shells on Thursday, injuring seven adults including a doctor on-site, and leaving one in critical condition.

Around 60 patients, including children, were in the facility at the time of the attack, which has been identified as a shell that hit the southern wing of the compound. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed but the facility is currently out of service.

Amjad Yamin, a Spokesperson for Save the Children said:

"Yet again, civilians are paying the price of a long, deadly conflict. This facility was offering critical help to hundreds of men, women and children. We stand with our partner Syria Relief and their staff who were on site when the facility was hit and we call for the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers.”

“The area has been relatively calm since the announcement of the ceasefire, and the displaced populations had started returning, now this may send them back,”

Save the Children has been supporting the Maraat Al Numan health compound since 2016 through its partner Syria Relief. The compound has served up to 300,000 people living in the area, with an average of 200 visitors daily, offering essential nutritional, delivery, dental and vaccination services among others.

Save the Children is calling on all parties to stop this war on children. The Syrian conflict must not be allowed to become the moment where the violation of fundamental human rights and international laws designed to protect vulnerable children becomes the new normal.

Save the Children is calling on all parties to the conflict to respect International Humanitarian Law and human rights law, and to place the protection of civilians first. Schools, hospitals and other vital civilian infrastructure must be protected from attacks.

NOTES TO EDITORS

  • According to the UN, since the end of April, at least 100 civilians have been killed or injured in North West Syria. The death toll of children is based on reports from field monitors of Save the Children’s partners.

  • North West Syria hosts one of the largest internally displaced populations inside the country, with half of the population having been uprooted at least once, and some being displaced up to seven times over the course of the conflict. Most now live in overcrowded camps and shelters in rural areas with nowhere left to flee to. Food, water and medicine are in short supply, alongside essential services like schools and healthcare.

  • Save the Children supports Syrians in the North West of the country through a network of partner organizations on the ground. Their work includes running primary healthcare clinics and a maternity hospital, vaccination and food security programs, supporting a network of schools and carrying out child protection work.

  • There are six ‘grave violations’ of children in conflicts as defined by the United Nations (UN). They are used to monitor, document and report on violations committed against children in conflicts around the world. They include: Killing and maiming of children; recruitment or use of children as soldiers; sexual violence against children; abduction of children, attacks against schools or hospitals; denial of humanitarian access for children.

  • Save the Children works through partners inside Idlib to reach vulnerable children. There is a total of some 15,000 aid workers on the ground providing shelter materials, food assistance and health services to the population including newly displaced people.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.