Save the Children Statement on UN Veto on Syria

“The UN Security Council must not fail the millions of Syria’s children whose lives are at risk and dependent on humanitarian aid”

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (December 20, 2019) -- After weeks of negotiations, Russia and China today vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution renewing Resolution 2449 (2018) to reauthorize the UN and partners to deliver aid to Syria using border crossings not in control by the government of Syria.

The current cross-border mandate provided by Resolution 2449 (2018) runs out on January 10, 2020, leaving the UN Security Council just over two weeks to find a solution.

Carolyn Miles, CEO of Save the Children said:

“As UN Member States trade accusations today instead of renewing the critical lifeline needed for Syria’s children, hundreds of thousands of people in Idlib are under intense shelling and bombardment.

And following recent fighting in North East Syria, more than 75,000 people are sheltering in overstretched camps that have started flooding following heavy rains as a potentially freezing and deadly winter closes in.

“The cross-border system is the only way to reach many of these children and families with urgent humanitarian assistance including food, shelter and healthcare.

“The UN Security Council must not fail the millions of Syria’s children whose lives are at risk and dependent on humanitarian aid. Negotiations to renew the cross border mechanism’s mandate must restart urgently to allow uninterrupted humanitarian action. It is needed to save lives now more than ever."

