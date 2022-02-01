Save the Children statement on two babies dying from cold in North West Syria IDP camps

Responding to the news that two children in IDP camps have died in their tents from severe cold weather in rural Idlib, Sonia Khush, Director of Save the Children’s Syria Response Office, said:

“Save the Children is devastated by the news that a seven-day-old girl and a two months-old girl have died in tents in rural Idlib due to severe cold. Every winter, displaced children and their families in this area are forced to endure unimaginably cold temperatures without warm clothes, food and heating to protect them.

“It is incomprehensible that any child should face the winter scared for their life. Almost 11 years after the crisis in Syria started, it feels like the world has forgotten about children in North West Syria. These avoidable and tragic deaths are a dreadful example of how children urgently need more humanitarian support. They also need a lasting, peaceful solution to Syria's conflict so no more children freeze to death in tents.”

