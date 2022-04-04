Save the Children reactive statement to four children killed in Idlib, Syria

Responding to the killing of four children in a shelling attack in Idlib, Syria, on Monday morning, Sonia Khush, Save the Children Syria Response Director, said:

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the shelling that killed four children in Idlib this morning. They were on their way to school – something that should be a completely normal part of daily life for children. But after 11 years of conflict, this is what daily life holds for the children of Syria.

“When will parties to the conflict ensure that children are never targets, and respect international law? When will they protect children’s right to go to school? When will children be safe from the wars orchestrated by adults?

“This is a grave reminder that every war is a war against children.”

