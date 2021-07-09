Save the Children Case Study: Karma*, 6, malnutrition, North West Syria

• Faris*, 47, Father

• Maher*, 16, Brother

Story summary:

Karma*, 6, and her family fled their home in Syria when the bombing intensified. She now lives with her parents and six siblings in a displacement camp in North West Syria.

When Karma* was 1.5 years old she suffered a bad fever. The conflict prevented the family from getting her the urgent medical help that she needed and her condition deteriorated. Now, aged six, she suffers from hearing and speech impairments which doctors believe is linked to the fever she had. These impairments greatly affect her daily life as well as her mental wellbeing.

Karma* tries to communicate with her family but they struggle to understand her. This makes her very frustrated and she cries a lot. She desperately wants to play with other children in the camp but she cannot hear them and so they usually end up arguing and Karma lashes out because she is upset and frustrated. Karma feels very lonely and depressed and she struggles to let her parents know what she needs or how they can help.

The family is extremely poor and Karma’s* father, Faris*, 47, has tried to find work but there are no job prospects in the camp. He also struggles with hearing loss and chronic kidney stone issues. Faris* says that they can afford to feed their children meat around once a month. They try to eat fruit and vegetables whenever possible but they are very expensive. Karma* started to eat less and less and she gradually lost weight. A case worker began to work with Karma* and her family in the camp and noticed that Karma* was weak and not eating enough food so she took the family to a nearby clinic. Karma* was diagnosed with malnutrition and was in need of regular, nutritious food.

The family was also advised that she needs mental health support and help improve her communication skills. However, due to the family’s poverty, they are unable to afford any food or medication to help Karma*. Karma* returned to the clinic one month after her malnutrition diagnosis but is not improving as well as they had hoped. The case workers continue to work closely with the family.

Strong quotes:

Maher* (brother, 16 years old):

“I hope her condition improves and she overcomes this malnutrition and she starts talking. This is all we want”.

Faris* (father, 47 years old):

“When it comes to the children, their situation is hopeless. Education is lacking and what can we provide for them? There’s nothing we can provide.”

“Before the war, we were happy and living off our work. We minded our business. We had land and a car. But after the war, everything disappeared. We are living now without a job and without anything. We try to provide for our children but we aren’t able to. This breaks our hearts. A child wants something but we can’t provide it.”

How is Save the Children helping (or did we help) that child or family:

Karma* is currently being supported through case management. Karma* was referred to malnutrition services as well as treatment for her hearing and speech impairment.

The family also received hygiene kit distribution, malnutrition referral, one-on-one psycho-social sessions, toys and clothes distribution and she is currently being referred so she can access hearing aids.

Additional interviews:

Maher* (brother, 16 years old):

“Karma* was one or one and a half years old when she first started feeling a fever and so we took her to hospital. They told us that it was a normal fever and it wouldn’t affect anything. So we left. After she recovered, when she turned almost two years old, we started feeling that she couldn’t hear properly. We took her back to the doctors and they kept telling us her condition will improve by itself. We kept taking her and then finally they told us she needed hearing aids.” “We didn’t know she was malnourished but she didn’t used to eat a lot. She used to eat around 20% of what she was supposed to. A lady approached us to check up on her and the screening showed that she was malnourished. She sent us somewhere and we took her and it turns out she was actually malnourished.”

“Playing and joy are the things that make her happy the most and she forgets about everything else. But when she’s upset, she keeps it inside and if anyone upsets her, her head starts hurting, because she doesn’t let anything out.

“We took her to hospital and turns out she was malnourished. They gave her supplements and medicine for that which they told us to give her and then told us to visit them again after a month. We gave them to her and after a month we went back to them but her situation hadn’t improved at all.

Faris* (father, 47 years old):

“We have seven children, six daughters and one son. This is our family. Their ages range between one year and 15 years old.

“When it comes to work, there aren’t any jobs, nothing. We live in a camp and you know there aren’t many people here. There is not much movement or progress in this area at all.

“When it comes to the children, their situation is hopeless. Education is lacking, and what can we provide for them? There’s nothing we can provide.

“My children’s situation is very poor, whatever they ask for we can’t provide. We don’t have produce [or income] for them.

“As for the kids, they ask for a lot, but we cannot afford to buy them anything, even food. We probably feed them meat once a month. The fruit is so expensive, beyond what you can imagine. We’re taking cucumbers and tomatoes as fruit and we barely can secure those either. This is what God wants, what can we do.

“As for the kids, they’ve been demanding many things which we haven’t been able to afford. For example, meat. We can probably afford to buy it maybe once a month, and fruit as well. The prices are unbelievably high and there is no income. “I am a man with only God by my side. I am also sick, but thank Goodness anyway.

“We’re around 2-3 kilometres far from the village. Sometimes we send our boy for produce who travels miles. It is hard for us we’re living here and there is nothing around us. As for the food and breakfast for example, there is nothing available at home, no cheese, yoghurt or anything.

“We see other people who have everything available to them. But with our children, God help us. They ask for cheese but we cannot afford to secure anything for them. “If our situation becomes a bit better then we can accept that and we will be satisfied. As for the food and life essentials at home, we lack a lot.

“We have olives and thyme, but barely any. We do not have any yoghurt or cheese or anything at all. We just hope we have something, because our hearts hurt for our children. There is nothing at all and we haven’t been able to afford anything at all.

“We avoid crowds. When we experience flus and colds and even if we become infected with coronavirus, we wouldn’t know anyway. We do not have anyone who can support us with this. When it comes to coronavirus, we’re far from crowds. We haven’t had any cases thank Goodness.

Even if it happens, God forbid, we’re sitting in our tents. There is nothing to help us fight the coronavirus.

“Before the war, we were happy and living off our work. We minded our business. We had land and a car. But after the war, everything disappeared. We are living now without a job and without anything. We try provide for our children but aren’t able to. This breaks our hearts. A child wants something but we can’t provide it.

“We see this illness, and my daughter and I are sick but let’s leave it to God. My daughter is sick. She cannot hear or talk. She does not even have the appetite to eat and is malnourished.

“A medic came to visit us and told us that she suffers from malnutrition. We took her to medical centres and they gave us something sweet for her to eat, but she doesn’t even have the appetite for that. But what can we do, God will help us. Before we took her to the medical centres, our relatives here used to get her walnuts, dates and such foods so she can eat. All of this is expensive, walnuts are around 12,000/13,000 SYP (around $12) per kilogram, so we couldn’t afford that. She doesn’t even have the appetite to eat. And we cannot afford to secure most of the things she needs”.

Background / Project information

Save the Children's latest report finds that more than five million children under five are on the brink of starvation across the world. According to OCHA, in Syria hunger levels rose by 56 percent between 2019 and the end of 2020 with two in three people in the country needing food or livelihood support.

Under the Health and Nutrition programme in North West Syria (NWS), Save the Children operate 31 facilities, including 13 static and 18 mobile ones. In coordination with two of our partner organisations in NWS, we provide nutrition services including infant and young child feeding, breastfeeding support and complementary feeding. We also conduct malnutrition screenings and provide awareness raising sessions to mothers and caregivers. Our health services include general health visits, the delivery of preventive health interventions, including vaccinations, to women and children and family planning awareness sessions. We also conduct baby deliveries for women.

Interview conducted by: Razan AlFaouri Interview translated by: Razan AlFaouri Date of interview: 16/06/2021

Story edited by: Claire Blackburn

Story Approved by: SC Syria response office via Sara Rashdan Country/region of interview: North West Syria