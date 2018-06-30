Saudi establishes treatment centre in Northern Syria

Riyadh, June 30 (BNA): King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) has set up a shelter and treatment center for mentally ill patients, in Northern Syria, who have been stranded on the streets without care, after their shelters were targeted, in Aleppo and other areas. The project targets 1,200 direct beneficiaries and 7200 indirect beneficiaries, in the city of A'zaz, in the Northern countryside of Aleppo, providing protection and a decent life for people with intractable mental as well as psychological illness.

Adequate living conditions, care, adequate and safe housing, food, clothing are amongst the aims for the inmates, as medical services, psychotherapy sessions, medicines and sports and recreational activities will be provided, as well as facilitating contact with family members and evaluation of home care for non-serious cases.

