31 Dec 2017

SARC Bulletin November 2017

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.7 MB)

HEADLINES

  • SARC participated in RCRC Statutory meeting "Power of Humanity"

  • SARC Received the 1st batch of the Rice provided by China

  • SARC warehouses burned out in Qunaitera city

  • More humanitarian relief aid reaches DeirEzzour

  • Relief aid to Al-Mayadeen and Buqrous in rural of Deir Ezzour

  • Children of Aleppo visit the Citadel with SARC

  • Humanitarian aid to Eastern Ghouta

  • SARC relief aid convoy reached Talbiseh and TloulAl-Homer

  • SARC humanitarian aid convoy reaches Douma

  • SARC relief aid convoy reaches Al-Rastan town

  • SARC evacuate humanitarian case from Douma

  • SARC first-aid teams responded to mortal shell attacks

  • The second course on "Construction, Finishing and Handing over Works"

  • Children in Douma city : "My school is the music of my life"

