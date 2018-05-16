16 May 2018

SARC Bulletin April 2018: Highlights on Syrian Arab Red Crescent activities

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 08 May 2018 View Original
For SARC volunteers, destinations are kept by heart as they rush to Eastern Ghouta to carry out their humanitarian duty making it come alive and vibrant.

Throughout 47 days of continuous work, SARC volunteers delivered 103 trucks loaded with humanitarian relief items to Jisrin, Hamouria, Saqba, Kafer Natna, Ein Tarma and Harasta towns. The trucks carried out food parcels, hygiene kits, flour, high-energy biscuit, peanut butter, baby diapers, children clothes, solar energy lamps, water tanks, jerrycans, water bottles, as well as 287.000 bread bags.

Regarding health care, SARC-first aid squads and mobile clinics held responsibility for providing health care. Paramedics transferred 183 medical conditions to Damascus hospitals, while doctors and medical staff started carrying out surgeries, health screening and examinations in Al-Sill hospital (a hospital that used for tuberculosis treatment and recovery before the crisis) that put into service with joint exerted efforts by SARC and doctors in Eastern Ghouta. Moreover, SARC medical teams of specialist doctors and technical staff concluded emergency dialysis sessions for many conditions in Douma.

