SARC alleviates the burdens on people in Halfaya

Nowadays, providing families with their daily needs is a big burden for the breadwinners who work day and night to let their families enjoy a decent life. The food aid baskets distributed by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent are more than mere baskets: they please people and make them satisfied.

Three trucks of food aid are heading towards Halfaya

On the 6th of November, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent three trucks of food aid towards Halfaya in the northern countryside of Hama, loaded with about 1460 food baskets in addition to a bag of flour, 4 bottles of oil for each family, and 30 packets of peanut butter for children under the age of two years old

SARC dedicated great efforts to stopping hunger and providing a decent life for people

What does it mean to feel hungry for hours and find nothing to eat? This might cause physical problems or change the mood, yet this would be more serious when the lack of food resources becomes permanent. It is a state of psychological, economic, and even nutritional instability, particularly in light of the economic conditions that families are unable to bear.

What can a food aid basket do for families?

When looking for an answer to this question, the first thing that comes to one’s mind is a delicious meal. However, the family gathering over this meal and the other things that the head of the family buys instead of buying this meal, or the joy of obtaining it are what concern us more.