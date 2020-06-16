SAMS Launches specialized COVID-19 hospital in Idlib

June 12, 2020

Washington, D.C.- Earlier this week, SAMS opened a new hospital in Idlib city specifically designated to treat, and isolate suspected cases of COVID-19. It is the only facility of its kind in northwest Syria that provides these services free of charge. This was made possible thanks to the generous support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and our medical personnel and staff who worked tirelessly to open this facility in a timely manner despite ongoing challenges.

The hospital includes intensive and intermediate care units, an in-patient ward, a laboratory, and a radiology department. Additionally, the facility has two dialysis machines to treat COVID and dialysis patients. "When WHO characterized COVID-19 as a global pandemic, SAMS immediately took the necessary precautionary measures such as monitoring, sterilizing, and screening all patients and visitors who come to our facilities. For suspected cases, samples are taken for analysis, and individuals are quarantined until the results of the test come back clear," explained Dr. Jalal Saud, an infection control specialist at the hospital.

SAMS is proud to be one of the most active medical relief organizations on the ground providing vital care to those in acute need in northwest Syria. In addition to the recent escalation in the area, the advent of COVID-19 has added further challenges to an already dire humanitarian situation. Displaced civilians have been pushed into crowded areas that are already struggling to meet overwhelming needs.

