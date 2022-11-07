SAMS 2021 Annual Report

Message From the Foundation Chair

Dear Supporters, 2021 was a challenging year for all of us. We lost many dear friends and relatives, and faced a number of global crises that made our work more difficult. In the conflict zones served by SAMS Foundation, these crises were made even more extreme by the conditions inflicted by war: poverty, malnutrition and even the targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure essential for basic services. We also faced challenges related to financial and logistical difficulties imposed by the global supply chain disruption.

But the SAMS team rose to meet these challenges, delivering world class COVID treatment with four newly established COVID hospitals complete with 100 ICU beds and state of the art equipment like ventilators, monitors, and oxygen generators. By using innovative technologies, SAMS’ physicians were able to share the knowledge they gained treating Dear Supporters, 2021 was a challenging year for all of us. We lost many dear friends and relatives, and faced a number of global crises that made our work more difficult. In the conflict zones served by SAMS Foundation, these crises were made even more extreme by the conditions inflicted by war: poverty, malnutrition and even the targeted destruction of civilian infrastructure essential for basic services. We also faced challenges related to financial and logistical difficulties imposed by the global supply chain disruption.

But the SAMS team rose to meet these challenges, delivering world class COVID treatment with four newly established COVID hospitals complete with 100 ICU beds and state of the art equipment like ventilators, monitors, and oxygen generators. By using innovative technologies, SAMS’ physicians were able to share the knowledge they gained treating difficult COVID cases in the U.S. with their colleagues in Syria through online lectures and workshops as well as daily remote online rounds. Our 1,400 dedicated and selfless medical providers in Syria continued to risk their lives to help those in need. Our staff in the U.S. and around the world were able to come together and overcome the logistical and funding challenges through innovation and teamwork.

The end results are the amazing numbers you see in this report. Our team provided more than 2.3 million services, including 74,000 surgeries and life-saving procedures for 3,300 critically ill COVID-19 patients. In 2021, we continued to serve the displaced and needy in northern Syria and the refugees in the surrounding countries, treating their acute and chronic illnesses, accommodating disabilities, and addressing their medical education needs. We continued to expand our signature programs such as our cancer centers and midwifery schools, and improved the services and increased capacity at our one-of-a-kind autism center in Istanbul. With the help of our selfless volunteers, we were able to deliver these services in a cost effective manner with an average cost of less than $15 per service.

We are grateful to our dedicated partners in the UN, governments, and international NGOs for their trust and support. And we are especially indebted to our private donors who continued to trust us with their charitable contributions despite the very difficult year.

We are looking forward to 2022 and continuing to help those in need everywhere. And we look forward to sharing more about the exciting new programs we have coming up soon, Inshallah.

Sincerely,

Dr. Basel Termanini

Foundation Chair