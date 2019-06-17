SAMS 2018 Annual Report

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT

Dear SAMS family,

In the face of the humanitarian crisis in Syria that erupted in 2011, many of us wanted to help alleviate the suffering, uphold our humanitarian values, and build a brighter future for those who have been deeply impacted by conflict and displacement. When the conflict began, SAMS was still in the process of developing its professional identity and mandate as a medical society.

In 2015, my colleagues and I launched “SAMS Vision 2020.” Our main goal was to build a global institution that seeks to inspire and support those in greatest need. Thanks to your unwavering dedication, contributions, and support, we succeeded!

As a network of medical professionals, medical students and doctors across the U.S., Syria, and beyond have been utilizing SAMS professional society to advance their medical careers. At the same time, more doctors and nurses are contributing to the organization by providing professional partnerships and educational opportunities, including research projects and medical missions to neighboring countries, Greece, Bangladesh, and beyond.

A few years after the conflict erupted, individuals and organizations stepped up in response to the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time. Now, eight years later, the world has hit compassion fatigue and funds started to lessen, while the suffering is still growing. This has stimulated the need for an innovative change to build an institution that would respond to crises while having a lasting impact for years to come. Since 2011, SAMS has sent $190 million in humanitarian aids into Syria and beyond, including more than $160 million in the last four years only, provided more than 14 million medical services in eight countries, and recruited 1,500 members in 2018, tripling our membership in the last four years.

The growth of SAMS is the product of your dedication and the collaborative work over the years.

SAMS has successfully built and fostered relationships and partnerships with like-minded academic and humanitarian institutions. SAMS has become an essential partner in a number of consortiums focusing on the crisis in Syria.

Despite the ongoing challenges we have faced, SAMS has never taken a step back.

We have launched our SAMS domestic program to support underserved communities here at home, bringing medical relief to hundreds of people who were affected by natural disasters or had limited access to quality health care.

Over the last four years, systematic attacks on hospitals in Syria have intensified, one-third of the impacted hospitals were supported by SAMS. However, we rebuilt them to ensure that no patient was left untreated.

When hundreds of thousands of people were forcibly displaced from Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Dara’a, and East Ghouta, we responded immediately by deploying mobile clinics, advocating for unhindered access to humanitarian aids, and supporting makeshift IDP camps.

It is with great honor and joy that I have served as the President of the Syrian American Medical Society for the past four years. Every day, I am reminded of how lucky I am to be a part of this great family. Even though my role as SAMS President will soon come to an end, my dedication and commitment to this organization and the people we serve will never stop.

I would like to thank you for placing your trust in me to lead this great organization, and for your steadfast support, dedication, and compassion throughout the years.

You have kept hope alive in the face of the greatest humanitarian crisis of our time.

Sincerely,

Ahmad Tarakji, MD

President, Syrian American Medical Society