The Russian-Ukrainian conflict and its food security implications in northwest Syria

INTRODUCTION

The conflict in Ukraine threatens to exacerbate Syria’s increasing food insecurity. Food insecurity in the country has been gradually rising following a decade of conflict, economic and financial instability, and a severe drought which hit last year’s harvest.

The World Food Programme’s January Situation Report stated that “food prices were 34 percent higher than six months ago, and 86 percent higher compared to the same time last year” making food items increasingly unaffordable for citizens.

Additionally, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, stated in February that the number of food insecure people in Syria increased by 9% (1.2 million), now reaching 14.6 million, with families facing increased difficulties in meeting their basic needs. The problem is particularly acute in northwest Syria where more than 4.1 million people (as of February 2022) are food insecure. A significant portion of the population live in overcrowded IDP camps and are heavily reliant on humanitarian aid which enters through the Bab al Hawa border crossing with Turkey.