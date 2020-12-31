Russian Federation supports vulnerable Syrians to fight hunger and malnutrition

DAMASCUS – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Syria welcomes a generous donation of US$20 million from the Russian Federation to provide food assistance for up to 2.3 million Syrians – including nutritional support for mothers and children.

Families across Syria are under unprecedented economic pressures. Food prices have soared, and the cost of staple foods is now 247% higher than one year ago. Parents are being forced to make tough choices, and an increasing number of Syrian household’s report that adults are regularly eating less so they can feed their children.

This donation will ensure that highly vulnerable families can access a lifesaving food basket each month, pregnant and nursing mothers and children can eat nutritious diets and students can eat a healthy meal at school.

“Syrian families are struggling to put a meal on their tables and they depend on WFP assistance,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Syria Sean O’Brien. “WFP is grateful for the Russian Federations’ support of our lifesaving work in Syria at a time when rising food prices in the country have put basic foods beyond the reach of many.”

More than nine years of conflict, COVID19 and unprecedented economic pressures have combined to push a record number of families into hunger, poverty and food insecurity.

The partnership between WFP and the Russian Federation is critical to stop families from slipping deeper into hunger, poverty and food insecurity. With this contribution, the Russian Federation is now one of WFP’s top five donors to its operation in Syria in 2020.

Each month WFP provides lifesaving support to 4.8 million people across Syria, including who have been displaced by conflict, are struggling to earn an income and require nutritious food to stay healthy during COVID19.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change

