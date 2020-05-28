Review of United Nations humanitarian cross-line and cross-border operations - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/401) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1 . The present review is submitted pursuant to paragraph 7 of Security Council resolution 2504 (2020), in which the Council requested that, within six months of the adoption of the resolution, the Secretary-General conduct an independent written review of the United Nations humanitarian cross-line and cross-border operations, including recommendations on how to further strengthen the United Nations Monitoring Mechanism for the Syrian Arab Republic, in order to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches people in need through the most direct routes, taking into account the views of relevant parties, including the Syrian authorities, the relevant neighbouring countries of the Syrian Arab Republic and the United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners. I am submitting the present report ahead of schedule to allow the Council to take a timely decision so as to ensure that there is no disruption in the provision of aid to people in need.

2 . The information contained herein is based on available data from the United Nations system and other relevant sources.

II. Humanitarian situation in areas accessed through cross-line and cross-border operations

3 . There are 6.2 million people living in areas not under government control in the Syrian Arab Republic, of whom 4.2 million are in need of humanitarian assistance. People in need in areas not under government control are concentrated in the northwest and north-east of the country, with a smaller population located in the southeast, in Rukban, and can only be accessed through cross-line and cross-border operations. Humanitarian needs in areas not under government control are especially acute, owing to intense levels of hostilities in the north-west and north-east over the past year and a high proportion of internally displaced people, often living in informal settlements and collective centres with substandard facilities.

4 . Of the estimated 4 million people now living in the north-west of the country, 70 per cent require humanitarian assistance, most of whom are internally displaced.

A new wave of rapid mass displacement has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation. Almost 1 million civilians fled intensified hostilities that commenced in early December 2019, forcing families to move during the harsh winter months. Many had already been displaced multiple times. Some 540,000 people moved north-west of Idlib, into a small and increasingly crowded area along the Syrian-Turkish border. That most recent mass population movement followed the displacement of some 400,000 people in the north-west between May and August 2019. Alarming nutrition data are a grim indicator of the deteriorating situation. In early 2019, some 5 per cent of pregnant and lactating women in the north-west were acutely malnourished. That figure has increased to some 40 per cent in early 2020.

5 . Of the estimated 2.2 million people living in areas of the north-east that are not under government control, 64 per cent are in need of humanitarian assistance, including half a million internally displaced people. Over 100,000 people are living in camps, including Hawl, which hosts some 65,000 people, the majority of whom are children. Some areas in the north-east are reporting increasingly severe shortages of medical items, following the removal of Ya‘rubiyah as an authorized border crossing for United Nations humanitarian cross-border operations (see section III).

6 . In the south-east, an estimated 12,000 people remain in Rukban and surrounding areas. In the absence of regular humanitarian deliveries, conditions in the camp deteriorated in 2019, including an alarming increase in food insecurity, compounded by the disruption of informal commercial supply routes to the camp in February 2020.

Measures related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have also disrupted access to United Nations health-care facilities in Jordan, and protection concerns continue.

7 . The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the impact of COVID-19 could be truly catastrophic in the Syrian Arab Republic. The risk of an outbreak is considered high, in the light of the country’s fragile health system, high levels of population movement and the practical difficulties involved in implementing isolation and protective measures in many areas of displacement. In the north-west, high population density, combined with low levels of sanitation services and a severely degraded health care system, compound risks of an outbreak. In the northeast, the presence of the virus has been confirmed. Not a single district in the northeast meets the minimum standard of 18 hospital beds for every 10,000 people, and the ability to deliver medical items, including those required for the COVID-19 response, to parts of the region has been further impeded by the removal of Ya‘rubiyah as an authorized border crossing for United Nations humanitarian cross-border operations (see section III). Economic impacts attributable to measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also becoming apparent, with significant price increases and shortages in some basic goods recorded across the country.