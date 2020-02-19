Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria Condemns Tragic Killing of Humanitarian Workers, 19 February 2020 [EN/AR]

DAMASCUS, 19 February 2020 – The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, was deeply saddened by today’s killing of two Oxfam staff members, and the injuring of an Oxfam volunteer, in Dara’a governorate, Syria.

“On behalf of the UN, I extend my sincere condolences to our colleagues at Oxfam, and the families of those killed,” Mr. Riza said. “I share their grief over this tragic event.”

Mr. Riza condemned the event, noting that those killed were on a humanitarian mission. “This event underscores the dangers faced by humanitarian workers every day. I call for the protection of all civilians and humanitarian workers in line with international humanitarian law,” he said.

For further information: Danielle Moylan, Spokesperson OCHA Syria, moylan@un.org +961 81771 978